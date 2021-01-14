PSCA issues 1,986,464 e-challans during 2020

Punjab Safe Cities Authority(PSCA) electronic ticketing center sent 1,986,464 e-challans to the violators and Rs.192.73 million were deposited in the national exchequer during 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority(PSCA) electronic ticketing center sent 1,986,464 e-challans to the violators and Rs.192.73 million were deposited in the national exchequer during 2020.

The PSCA received 21,194,327 calls, out of which 3,379,762 were received at 15 emergency helpline Lahore, while 1,763,916 cases were registered on these calls at Police & Emergency Helpline during the last year.

The electronic data analysis center provided 3011 audio & video electronic evidence to police investigation officers. More than 719 rallies and protests were monitored through modern CCTV surveillance operations via geo-strategic grid of cameras to ensure security measures, said a spokesman for PSCA here on Thursday.

The Media Monitoring Center reported 3031 social media pages to law enforcement agencies and 1,775 pages were blocked regarding hate speeches, sectarianism and anti-state from PTA, he said.

The spokesman said that PSCA WebTV, and Radio Safe city 88.6 continued their campaign regarding road safety, e-challan, efficient use of 15, and other issues on official social media pages, radio, and web tv.

PSCA initiated Pehchaan App and upgraded Woman Safety App in 2020 as well, he said and added the PSCA has introduced SMS Alert service to E-Challan defaulters.

He said that PSCA was determined to extend its services and cooperation with LEAs and all others, whenever required. Citizens were requested to contact 15 helpline in case of any emergency or to report illegal activity in the city, he concluded.