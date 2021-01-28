UrduPoint.com
PSCA Issues 1,986,464 E Challans During Last Year

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:22 PM

PSCA issues 1,986,464 e challans during last year

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) received 21,194,327 calls, out of which 33, 79762 received at 15 Lahore while 1,763,916 cases were registered at Police & Emergency Helpline during the last year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) received 21,194,327 calls, out of which 33, 79762 received at 15 Lahore while 1,763,916 cases were registered at Police & Emergency Helpline during the last year.

The PSCA electronic ticketing center sent 1,986,464 e-challans to violators and Rs 192.73 million were deposited in the national exchequer during the same period.

The electronic data analysis center provided 3011 audio and video electronic evidence to police investigation officers.

More than 719 rallies and protests were monitored through modern CCTV surveillance operations via geo-strategic grid of cameras to ensure security measures, said a spokesman for the PSCA here on Thursday.

The Media Monitoring Center reported 3,031 social media pages to law enforcement agencies and 1,775 pages were blocked regarding hate speeches, he said.

The spokesman said the PSCA WebTV, and Radio Safe city 88.6 continued their campaign regarding road safety, e-challan and efficient use of 15 emergency helpline.

The PSCA initiated Pehchaan App and upgraded Woman Safety App in 2020 as well, he said andadded the PSCA had introduced SMS alert service to E-Challan defaulters.

