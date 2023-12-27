Open Menu

PSCA Issues Alert Regarding Intense Foggy Condition In City

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 09:10 PM

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has issued an alert regarding the intense foggy conditions in the city, emphasizing the implementation of precautionary measures for driving in urban areas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has issued an alert regarding the intense foggy conditions in the city, emphasizing the implementation of precautionary measures for driving in urban areas.

Visibility has been reduced to a few meters in various parts of Lahore, including Mall Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, Thokar Niaz Baig, Qaid-e-Azam Interchange, and Gajumata.

The Safe City Spokesperson instructed the citizens to adhere to precautionary measures while driving, including keeping headlights on low beam and ensuring the use of fog lights and both indicators.

Drivers have been advised to maintain a reduced speed and a reasonable distance from other vehicles. The use of reflectors on the front and rear bumpers of vehicles was recommended, and avoiding frequent lane changes was emphasized. Due to the severe fog, all motorways connected to Lahore were closed. It was further stressed that, in case of any emergency, residents should immediately dial 15.

