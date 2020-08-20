PSCA issues more than 24 million e-challans

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) issued more than 24 million e-challans after inspections through cameras during one and half year after it's inception

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) issued more than 24 million e-challans after inspections through cameras during one and half year after it's inception.

The fines amounting to more than 250 million rupees were deposited in the national exchequer in the form of e-challans payment.

As many as, 616,018 challans were issued from January, 2020. Out of which 340,000 vehicles, 258,000 motorcycles and rickshaws, and 9,000 commercial vehicles were sent e-challans.

A spokesperson for PSCA told APP that one million cars, 1.

2 million motorcycles, and more than a million commercial vehicles were issued e-challan during 2019.

He said that road accidents and causalities got considerably reduced due to effective traffic management and e-challans during current year. He said that PSCA team would continue the efforts to improve traffic awareness and management in the metropolitan city.

He said that in order to avoid any inconvenience, citizens should ensure payment of the e-challan penalty by the due date.