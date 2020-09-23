PSCA issues more than 4.4 million e-challans issued in two years

Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) completed its two years of e-challaning through cameras in the provincial metropolis as more than 4.4 million electronic challans were issued by the authority during the period

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) completed its two years of e-challaning through cameras in the provincial metropolis as more than 4.4 million electronic challans were issued by the authority during the period.

According to PSCA, fines amounting Rs 339 million were deposited in the national exchequer from e-challans payment.

On the successful completion of the project's two years, the cake cutting ceremony was also arranged in PSCA headquarter where Managing Director Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan congratulated the PSCA team.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that road accidents and causalities had considerably been reduced due to effective traffic management and e-challans.

Muhammad Kamran Khan also congratulated all the team on the successful merit-based operations of e-challaning project.

A large number of police communication officers including Operation Commander Asim Jasra, DSP Asghar Goraya, and other traffic officers were present.