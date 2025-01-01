PSCA Issues Report Of 2024
Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has released its performance report for 2024.
According to the report, 235,065 cases were handled by the Virtual Women Police Station. 26,581 FIRs
were registered based on complaints from women. 207,548 cases were resolved amicably, while 963 cases are under investigation. 415,000 women downloaded the Women Safety App, and 3,124 women reached out
via the 15 emergency helplines, through the Women Safety App.
Rescue 1122 was contacted more than 3,000 times. Assistance was sought from Motorways 1,145 times, Highway Patrol 537 times, and Cyber Crime authorities 9,320 times.
The Virtual Centre for Child Safety received 27,712 complaints, resulting in 5,125 FIRs being registered. 24,538 cases were resolved, while 166 cases remain under investigation.
In 2024: 9,972 cases involved missing or found children. 3,273 complaints pertained to child abduction. 3,067 complaints were related to abuse and other crimes. The Virtual Centre for Minorities received over 2,000 cases, of which 1,633 were resolved.
341 FIRs were registered. The Safe Cities Authority also reported Over 20 million calls on the 15 emergency helpline. 900 citizens provided confidential crime-related tips via the Crime Stoppers hotline. 1,750 social media pages spreading hate content were reported. To improve police response times: 1,764 cases were routed through vehicle-installed tablets.
Safe City cameras identified and forwarded over 243,750 issues to relevant departments, including 50,000 violations of one-way traffic rules. 29,000 vehicles with non-standard number plates. 23,000 vehicles without number plates. 9,000 vehicles with damaged number plates. The Smart Safe City Projects are underway in 18 cities of Punjab, with several already inaugurated.
Additional achievements: Free Wi-Fi services are being provided to citizens under the initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Construction of hostels for women police communication officers is in progress. Guidance for citizens through Safe City's WhatsApp services is ongoing. An intelligent traffic management system has been introduced to tackle traffic congestion.
Recent Stories
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025
UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two killed ,five injured on road2 minutes ago
-
PSCA issues report of 20242 minutes ago
-
RPO Dera seeks media cooperation for controlling crime2 minutes ago
-
DC Dera visits DHQ hospital to review under construction projects2 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad Rescue-1122 receives 157,324 calls during 20242 minutes ago
-
10 criminals arrested2 minutes ago
-
2-member bike lifters gang busted2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, India exchange lists of nuclear installations, facilities12 minutes ago
-
Political stability key to Pakistan’s sustainable growth, prosperity : Shahid Imran12 minutes ago
-
PFC showcases excellence at 17 global expos in 2024 : CEO12 minutes ago
-
Iftikhar Malik lauds "URAAN" roadmap12 minutes ago
-
WASA launches de-silting campaign12 minutes ago