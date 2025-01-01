PSCA issues report of 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has released its performance report for 2024.

According to the report, 235,065 cases were handled by the Virtual Women Police Station. 26,581 FIRs

were registered based on complaints from women. 207,548 cases were resolved amicably, while 963 cases are under investigation. 415,000 women downloaded the Women Safety App, and 3,124 women reached out

via the 15 emergency helplines, through the Women Safety App.

Rescue 1122 was contacted more than 3,000 times. Assistance was sought from Motorways 1,145 times, Highway Patrol 537 times, and Cyber Crime authorities 9,320 times.

The Virtual Centre for Child Safety received 27,712 complaints, resulting in 5,125 FIRs being registered. 24,538 cases were resolved, while 166 cases remain under investigation.

In 2024: 9,972 cases involved missing or found children. 3,273 complaints pertained to child abduction. 3,067 complaints were related to abuse and other crimes. The Virtual Centre for Minorities received over 2,000 cases, of which 1,633 were resolved.

341 FIRs were registered. The Safe Cities Authority also reported Over 20 million calls on the 15 emergency helpline. 900 citizens provided confidential crime-related tips via the Crime Stoppers hotline. 1,750 social media pages spreading hate content were reported. To improve police response times: 1,764 cases were routed through vehicle-installed tablets.

Safe City cameras identified and forwarded over 243,750 issues to relevant departments, including 50,000 violations of one-way traffic rules. 29,000 vehicles with non-standard number plates. 23,000 vehicles without number plates. 9,000 vehicles with damaged number plates. The Smart Safe City Projects are underway in 18 cities of Punjab, with several already inaugurated.

Additional achievements: Free Wi-Fi services are being provided to citizens under the initiative of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Construction of hostels for women police communication officers is in progress. Guidance for citizens through Safe City's WhatsApp services is ongoing. An intelligent traffic management system has been introduced to tackle traffic congestion.