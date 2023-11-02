Open Menu

PSCA Issues Special Surveillance Plan For Raiwind Ijtema

Umer Jamshaid Published November 02, 2023 | 07:00 PM

PSCA issues special surveillance plan for Raiwind Ijtema

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Lahore Police have issued a surveillance plan for special security arrangements for the Tablighi IJtema Phase One.

According to a spokesman for the authority, real-time monitoring of the internal and external routes of the event venue was being maintained through Safe City cameras.

All necessary points have been connected through additional portable cameras. Police communication officers and technical teams are on duty 24/7 from the Safe City Operation and Monitoring Centre. Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit, and a special police vehicles patrol team have also been formed.

Monitoring will also be carried out through Safe City mobile command vehicle on main roads. The representatives from law enforcement agencies, including Lahore Police, are performing duty at the Safe City Centre.

