PSCA & Lahore Police Returns Five Missing Motorcycles To Their Owners

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2023 | 07:19 PM

PSCA & Lahore Police returns five missing motorcycles to their owners

Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) conducted a joint operation and handed over five missing motorcycles to the owners here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) conducted a joint operation and handed over five missing motorcycles to the owners here on Saturday.

As per details, calls were received for missing motorcycles.

On the other hand, reports of finding motorcycles were also received on 15 helpline. Safe City Lost and Found Center compared all the calls and verified the motorcycles. After verification the same information, the motorcycles were handed over to the owners by the Lahore Police.

The spokesperson of PSCA said that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Lost and Found Center has handed over hundreds of vehicles to their owners.

