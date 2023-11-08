Open Menu

PSCA Launches Crackdown, Indicates Smoke Emitting Vehicles

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PSCA launches crackdown, indicates smoke emitting vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Wednesday launched a crackdown,

apprehending vehicles causing environmental pollution through the Safe City

cameras.

According to a PSCA spokesman, a series of E-tickets are being issued to vehicles for emitting

smoke through the Safe City cameras.

In this regard, monitoring through cameras is ongoing

on the city's internal and external routes, busy, and important intersections.

Legal actions are being taken against those who set trash on fire based on Safe City cameras' surveillance. Measures are being taken against vehicles spreading pollution by carrying dust, dirt, sand, and

other pollutants on the city's roads.

The spokesperson stated that the safe city authority was making

efforts to clean environment and enhance the city's aesthetics.

