PSCA, LWMC join hands for cleaning Lahore

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) have joined hands to ensure cleanliness and hygiene of Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) have joined hands to ensure cleanliness and hygiene of Lahore.

Under the Safe and Smart City concept, the collaboration aims to implement innovative measures to enhance waste management practices and create a cleaner environment.

A productive meeting was held at the PSCA headquarters, attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the LWMC Babar Sahib Din and other key members. The participants unanimously agreed to install modern sensors in garbage bins across the city to accurately measure and report the filling levels. This real-time data will enable prompt and targeted waste collection operations, ensuring efficient waste disposal.

To complement these efforts, the existing Safe City cameras will be utilized to identify areas with excessive garbage accumulation.

The LWMC will coordinate with the PSCA to carry out targeted cleaning operations based on these findings.

The integration of surveillance technology with waste management initiatives will contribute to the overall cleanliness and aesthetics of Lahore.

Chief Executive Officer of the Lahore Waste Management Company, Babar Sahib Din, acknowledged the valuable role of Safe City cameras in promoting self-accountability, facilitating duty checks, and enabling timely actions.

Both the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and the Waste Management Company reiterated their commitment to working together during special cleaning campaigns, particularly during the monsoon season and the festival of Eid-ul-Adha. The collaborative efforts aim to ensure a hygienic and pleasant environment for Lahore's residents.