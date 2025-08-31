PSCA Obtains ISO 27001 Certification
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has been awarded the ISO 27001 certification for its Information Security Management System, making it the first and only policing agency in Pakistan to achieve this prestigious global standard.
According to PSCA sources, this accomplishment positions Punjab prominently in the realm of safe and smart city governance.
PSCA has consistently played a vital role in supporting law enforcement agencies by preventing crimes and tracking dangerous suspects. Beyond crime control, PSCA actively contributes to improving traffic management by collaborating with traffic police to penalize violators, thereby enhancing road safety.
PSCA is a government agency based in Lahore, dedicated to enhancing public safety and security through advanced technology and integrated command systems. Its core functions include operating the Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Center (PPIC3), deploying extensive surveillance camera networks, managing traffic via AI-powered systems and the e-challan platform, and coordinating emergency responses through the 15 helpline.
In addition to these services, PSCA has introduced innovative initiatives such as virtual women’s and child safety centers to address specific societal safety concerns.
