PSCA opened for all to understand modern policing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is open for general public and professionals now to understand the state-of-the-art policing system and its working.

Managing Director PSCA Muhammad Ahsan said on Friday: “Punjab Safe Cities Authority is extending an open invitation to IT professionals, students, and the general public to explore the policing system at its Safe City Headquarters.

To schedule a visit, interested individuals can easily make appointments using their social media accounts or the official website, he said and added that the PSCA believes that observing the successful operation of state-of-the-art institutes across Pakistan, particularly in Punjab, can provide valuable insights for further enhancements.

The circle of Safe Cities continues to expand, now including cities such as Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Multan, announced by the Safe City MD.

He said the PSCA has provided assistance to 110 million calls on 15 help line for citizens while played a significant role in the justice system by providing crucial camera evidence in over 20,000 court cases.