PSCA Pays Tribute To Martyrs On Police Martyrs' Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PSCA pays tribute to martyrs on Police Martyrs' Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released a special video on the Police Martyrs' Day on Friday, which is dedicated to the heroic sacrifices, made by the Punjab Police employees.

The video highlights unwavering dedication of the brave officers, who laid down their lives to protect and preserve safety and wellbeing of their fellow citizens. The video featured heartwarming conversations with the families of the martyred policemen, including children, mothers, and parents.

The bereaved mother of a martyred captain shares her heartfelt feelings, exemplifying the immense sacrifices made by the courageous officers and the profound impact on their families. In a show of utmost respect and admiration, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority saluted the memory of the 1,600 brave soldiers of the Punjab Police, who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation's peaceful future. Their Names and deeds would forever be etched in the hearts of the grateful nation.

