PSCA, PFA organise 'Food and Nutrition' camp

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and the Punjab Food Authority jointly organised a two-day "Food and Nutrition" camp at the Safe Cities Headquarters, Qurban lines Lahore, where the staff were given awareness about healthy diet and life plan.

Managing Director Muhammad Kamran Khan and Director General Food Authority Raja Jahangir Anwar visited the camp where they were briefed about the initiative.

Kamran Khan said healthy food and environment increases efficiency of the workforce. To make Lahore a safe and smart city, they were providing all possible support to all relevant institutions including the Punjab Food Authority.

Raja Jahangir Anwar said with the help of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, they would keep an eye on the movement of elements inimical to health.

Special operations will be launched with the help of PSCA monitoring. He said that Pakistan's best monitoring system would help eradicate the corrupt practices of the food mafia.

At the 2-day Food and Nutrition camp, the Safe City staff were given individual nutrition counseling along with detailed food charts. Blood pressure, weight and fat tests of the authority officers were conducted at the camp.

According to nutritionists, consumption of balanced food and exercise guarantee a healthy life. At the end of the camp, the PSCA presented a commemorative shield to the DG Food Authority.