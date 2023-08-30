PSCA, Police arrest dacoit gang in joint operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :In a significant collaborative effort, the Lahore Police and the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) executed a successful joint operation against a notorious dacoit gang, apprehending two key members from Nishtar Colony here on Wednesday.

Police said that Safe City cameras played a pivotal role in tracking down the suspects from Sunday market ground who were identified as Ghulam Mustafa and Abdul Rahman.

The police recovered five stolen motorcycles, along with a cache of master keys and pistols that were presumably used in their criminal activities.

Following the arrest of the suspects, a case has been registered in accordance with the directives of the law enforcement officers.

Additionally, an extensive inspection brought to light the involvement of the arrested individuals in the distribution of illegal goods across various areas of Lahore.

The Lahore Police, in close partnership with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, has intensified its targeted efforts against dacoit gangs in the region,said Superintendent of Police, Ahmed Zuner.

He highlighted the instrumental role played by the Safe City cameras in curbing criminal activities.