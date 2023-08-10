Open Menu

PSCA, Police Arrest Three Drug Dealers In Joint Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 10:08 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority arrested three drug dealers in joint operation.

According to spokesman of PSCA, in a series of joint operations, Lahore Police and the PSCA successfully apprehended a group of drug dealers. Utilizing live monitoring through PSCA cameras, they targeted the suspects who were under surveillance. Prominent drugs dealer Farhan was arrested along with his accomplices for supplying drugs. Safe Cities Monitoring Team observed the accused with drugs in the Baghbanpura area.

Baghbanpura police immediately check the suspect. During the checking, 2 kilos of hashish and 2 pistols were recovered from the accused.

Following the arrests, cases have been registered against all the accused, and investigations are currently underway.

SP Waqar Azeem, emphasizing the commitment to eradicating the drug menace, announced that the crackdown against drug dealers will persist. He urged citizens to report any suspicious activities they observe to the 15 helpline number.

