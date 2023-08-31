Open Menu

PSCA, Police Arrest Two Gangsters

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2023 | 06:14 PM

PSCA, Police arrest two gangsters

Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority conducted another successful joint operation in Tibbi City area on Thursday and arrested two members of a gang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority conducted another successful joint operation in Tibbi City area on Thursday and arrested two members of a gang.

They recovered a stolen motorcycle, digital camera, pistol, and cash from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused.

ASP Sidra Khan revealed that preliminary investigations have unveiled a string of incidents perpetrated by the accused across various areas of Lahore. The ongoing targeted operations, facilitated by the surveillance coverage of Safe City cameras, aim to curb criminal activities. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the emergency helpline 15.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Criminals From

Recent Stories

Flood makes 162,000 people homeless in Bahawalpur

Flood makes 162,000 people homeless in Bahawalpur

1 minute ago
 Eight held with 6kg Hashish, alcoholic liquid

Eight held with 6kg Hashish, alcoholic liquid

1 minute ago
 Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad inspects Nawansh ..

Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad inspects Nawanshahr chair lift

2 minutes ago
 5 killed,1130 injured in 1097 RTCs in Punjab

5 killed,1130 injured in 1097 RTCs in Punjab

2 minutes ago
 Inaugural Hockey5s WC in January

Inaugural Hockey5s WC in January

2 minutes ago
 Fire engulfs illegal housing block killing 73 in S ..

Fire engulfs illegal housing block killing 73 in South Africa

2 minutes ago
IT industry got potential to fix Pakistan's trade ..

IT industry got potential to fix Pakistan's trade imbalance: IT Minister

1 minute ago
 27 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon hold ..

27 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

5 minutes ago
 Health Department issues dengue alert

Health Department issues dengue alert

5 minutes ago
 Gold rates increase by Rs.3,400 to Rs 239,800 per ..

Gold rates increase by Rs.3,400 to Rs 239,800 per tola

5 minutes ago
 Russia, Ukraine carry out drone strikes in each ot ..

Russia, Ukraine carry out drone strikes in each other's cities

7 minutes ago
 Experts stress long-term structural reforms for ..

Experts stress long-term structural reforms for sustainable energy pricing

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan