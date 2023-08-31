PSCA, Police arrest two gangsters

Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority conducted another successful joint operation in Tibbi City area on Thursday and arrested two members of a gang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority conducted another successful joint operation in Tibbi City area on Thursday and arrested two members of a gang.

They recovered a stolen motorcycle, digital camera, pistol, and cash from their possession. A case has been registered against the accused.

ASP Sidra Khan revealed that preliminary investigations have unveiled a string of incidents perpetrated by the accused across various areas of Lahore. The ongoing targeted operations, facilitated by the surveillance coverage of Safe City cameras, aim to curb criminal activities. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the emergency helpline 15.