PSCA, Police Arrest Two Gangsters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore Police along with Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two gangsters from Johar Town area.

In a joint operation, the teams of police and PSCA raided at Johar Town area and arrested two members of a notorious dacoit gang and recovered four motorcycles, mobile phones, weapons, and cash from their possession.

A case has been registered against the outlaws.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Police, in close partnership with the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, have intensified its targeted efforts against dacoit gangs in the region.

SP Amara Shirazi, highlighted the instrumental role played by the Safe Citycameras in curbing criminal activities.

