Open Menu

PSCA & Police Arrests Five-members Dacoit Gang

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2023 | 11:30 AM

PSCA & Police arrests five-members dacoit gang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) In a successful joint operation, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Lahore Police collaborated to apprehend a 5-members dacoit gang through the vigilant monitoring of the Safe City Surveillance system, here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,the Safe Cities Monitoring Team, operating seamlessly, identified these individuals within the defense area, immediately conducted checks on the suspects.

During the inspection, weapons were recovered from the individuals. Moreover, the suspects were found in possession of a substantial amount of 8 million rupees in cash and a total of 14 I-Pads.

Upon further interrogation, the arrested suspects openly admitted to their involvement in multiple snatching activities, shedding light on the extent of their criminal activities.

A case has registered against the suspects.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Al-Jarwan, Tajikistani officials discuss efforts t ..

Al-Jarwan, Tajikistani officials discuss efforts to promote peace, tolerance wor ..

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah CP chairs PSA’s council meeting

Sharjah CP chairs PSA’s council meeting

10 hours ago
 GITEX Global weighs in on sustainability, e-govern ..

GITEX Global weighs in on sustainability, e-government, smart homes, future of c ..

10 hours ago
 Zimbabwe looks forward to working with UAE on wome ..

Zimbabwe looks forward to working with UAE on women&#039;s empowerment: Minister

11 hours ago
78th Indonesian Anniversary of Independence , Arme ..

78th Indonesian Anniversary of Independence , Armed Forces Day celebrated

12 hours ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi attends World Investment Forum to ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends World Investment Forum to accelerate investment in high ..

12 hours ago
 UN human rights chief says women’s sexual and re ..

UN human rights chief says women’s sexual and reproductive rights an ‘unfini ..

12 hours ago
 Islamabad admin cracks down on illegal constructio ..

Islamabad admin cracks down on illegal constructions

12 hours ago
 Second Trump codefendant in Georgia election case ..

Second Trump codefendant in Georgia election case pleads guilty

12 hours ago
 Students deprived of higher education due to lack ..

Students deprived of higher education due to lack of financial resources

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan