PSCA & Police arrests five-members dacoit gang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) In a successful joint operation, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Lahore Police collaborated to apprehend a 5-members dacoit gang through the vigilant monitoring of the Safe City Surveillance system, here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,the Safe Cities Monitoring Team, operating seamlessly, identified these individuals within the defense area, immediately conducted checks on the suspects.

During the inspection, weapons were recovered from the individuals. Moreover, the suspects were found in possession of a substantial amount of 8 million rupees in cash and a total of 14 I-Pads.

Upon further interrogation, the arrested suspects openly admitted to their involvement in multiple snatching activities, shedding light on the extent of their criminal activities.

A case has registered against the suspects.