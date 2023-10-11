Open Menu

PSCA, Police Successfully Recover Kidnapped Boy

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2023 | 09:39 PM

In a remarkable display of cooperation, the Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority, executed a meticulously planned operation resulting in the safe recovery of a kidnapped boy who had been held for ransom

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) In a remarkable display of cooperation, the Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority, executed a meticulously planned operation resulting in the safe recovery of a kidnapped boy who had been held for ransom.

The operation unfolded following the harrowing abduction of the young boy at gunpoint from a warehouse. The perpetrators of this heinous act had demanded a ransom of Rs 1 million for the boy's release.

In a courageous move, the boy's family promptly contacted the Defence Police Station. The police acted swiftly and initiated an immediate search operation utilizing the advanced surveillance infrastructure of PSCA.

With the help of PSCA cameras, Police traced the complete route taken by the abductors that led to apprehension of the accused and the safe recovery of the abducted boy.

Speaking on this extraordinary success, SP Awais Shafique, revealed that the abductors had initially demanded a ransom of Rs 1 million for the boy's release.

A case has been promptly registered against the accused, and the legal process is now in motion to ensure justice is served.

Citizens should remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities in their vicinity to the emergency helpline at 15.

More Stories From Pakistan