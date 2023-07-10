Open Menu

PSCA Provides More Than 20,000 Video, Audio Evidences For Investigation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 10, 2023 | 10:30 PM

A delegation of DGPR research associates from the Chief Minister Internship program paid a study visit to Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters, here on Monday

The delegation, led by Director Film and Publication Hamid Javed Awan, was received and briefed by the Director Public Relations Tauseef Sabih Gondal.

The research associates were briefed on public awareness campaigns, media management, and women safety application features.

The Director Public Relations said that the Integrated 15 system of Safe Cities Authority has significantly improved the police response time while the implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System has reduced the number of fatal accidents by 43 percent.

The delegation was told that public awareness campaign is conducted through Safe City's official social media accounts and web tv.

He further said that more than 20,000 audio and video evidence were provided to the police and other law enforcement agencies for help in the process of investigation. More than 300,000 women have installed the Women Safety app designed for the protection of women.

Director Film and Publication Hamid Javed Awan said that the DGPR provides the best market experience to the youth through a practical internship program. IT-based policing in Safe Cities is impressive and he's proud that they have such a remarkable infrastructure in Pakistan, he added.

Expressing their views, the participants of the delegation said that they are very impressed with the professionalism and capability of the Safe Cities team. The research associates said that the Women Safety Application is the best initiative of the Punjab Police for the protection of women and they consider themselves safer after visiting PSCA.

