PSCA providing crime heat map to Lahore Police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority has taken a proactive measure to curb criminal activities by providing a visual representation of crime data, called a 'crime heat map' to the Lahore police.

This heat map allows police officers to identify areas and times with higher crime rates within each police station's jurisdiction. Additionally, the Safe City initiative is equipping the police with information about crime patterns and the locations of suspects.

The crime heat map assists law enforcement in better understanding crime trends.

This knowledge enables them to strategically allocate resources, such as patrolling and personnel deployment, to effectively address the issue.

SP Arslan Zahid stated that they are conducting targeted operations to prevent activities like theft and robbery using insights from the heat map. The data from the PSCA initiative is proving invaluable in creating the crime heat map and identifying crime hotspots. It aids in promptly responding to emergency calls via the 15 helpline, efficiently deploying officers in the field, and utilizing surveillance cameras to deter criminals.