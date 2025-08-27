PSCA puts flood monitoring teams on 24/7 alert

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has put its flood monitoring teams

on round-the-clock alert in view of possible flood threats in various districts

of Punjab.

According to the PSCA spokesperson, alerts have been issued for potential

flooding in parts of Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal and Okara. All Smart Safe

Cities across the province are actively monitoring the situation to ensure public

safety and support local administrations.

More than 600 advanced surveillance cameras are being used for real-time

monitoring of flood-affected areas, while thermal drones are assisting in the

identification and rescue of stranded individuals.

The authority is providing real-time alerts to the Provincial Disaster Management

Authority (PDMA) to support timely response efforts. Smart City centres are also

issuing early warnings related to rainfall, urban flooding and water accumulation.

The spokesperson urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, and stay

away from water channels and electric poles during heavy rainfall.