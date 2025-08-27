PSCA Puts Flood Monitoring Teams On 24/7 Alert
Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has put its flood monitoring teams
on round-the-clock alert in view of possible flood threats in various districts
of Punjab.
According to the PSCA spokesperson, alerts have been issued for potential
flooding in parts of Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal and Okara. All Smart Safe
Cities across the province are actively monitoring the situation to ensure public
safety and support local administrations.
More than 600 advanced surveillance cameras are being used for real-time
monitoring of flood-affected areas, while thermal drones are assisting in the
identification and rescue of stranded individuals.
The authority is providing real-time alerts to the Provincial Disaster Management
Authority (PDMA) to support timely response efforts. Smart City centres are also
issuing early warnings related to rainfall, urban flooding and water accumulation.
The spokesperson urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, and stay
away from water channels and electric poles during heavy rainfall.
