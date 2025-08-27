Open Menu

PSCA Puts Flood Monitoring Teams On 24/7 Alert

Muhammad Irfan Published August 27, 2025 | 05:20 PM

PSCA puts flood monitoring teams on 24/7 alert

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has put its flood monitoring teams

on round-the-clock alert in view of possible flood threats in various districts

of Punjab.

According to the PSCA spokesperson, alerts have been issued for potential

flooding in parts of Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal and Okara. All Smart Safe

Cities across the province are actively monitoring the situation to ensure public

safety and support local administrations.

More than 600 advanced surveillance cameras are being used for real-time

monitoring of flood-affected areas, while thermal drones are assisting in the

identification and rescue of stranded individuals.

The authority is providing real-time alerts to the Provincial Disaster Management

Authority (PDMA) to support timely response efforts. Smart City centres are also

issuing early warnings related to rainfall, urban flooding and water accumulation.

The spokesperson urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, and stay

away from water channels and electric poles during heavy rainfall.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

3 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

3 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

3 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan