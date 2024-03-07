PSCA raises awareness of “Crime Stopper Service” through seminars

Seminars on the "Crime Stopper Service" were meticulously organized at the Department of Criminology at Punjab University and Lahore College for Women University on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Seminars on the "Crime Stopper Service" were meticulously organized at the Department of Criminology at Punjab University and Lahore College for Women University on Thursday.

The Chief Law and Procurement Officer of PSCA, Zafar Javed Malik, and Deputy Executive Officer, Areeba Butt, actively participated in these sessions.

The focus of the seminars, specifically tailored for women, is to educate attendees about the confidential reporting of harassment and other crimes through the dedicated "Crime Stoppers" numbers. The representatives of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority delivered comprehensive briefings on the services provided.

Participants were enlightened about the "Crime Stopper" numbers and the Women's Safety App.

Chief Law and Procurement Officer Zafar Javed Malik emphasized the integration of artificial intelligence by the Punjab Police to combat criminal activities. The designated Crime Stoppers helpline, 033SAFECITY (03372332489), is reiterated as a confidential means for reporting civil crimes, ensuring the anonymity of the informants. He also referred the option to submit confidential information by photo or video evidence through the Safe City website, www.psca.gop.pk.

Deputy Executive Officer Ariba Butt, during her briefing, said that the incorporation of new features in the Women Safety App aims to provide enhanced safety and support for women. Encouraging women to install the app, she emphasized its role in facilitating timely assistance and delivering accurate information.