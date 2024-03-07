Open Menu

PSCA Raises Awareness Of “Crime Stopper Service” Through Seminars

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 09:10 PM

PSCA raises awareness of “Crime Stopper Service” through seminars

Seminars on the "Crime Stopper Service" were meticulously organized at the Department of Criminology at Punjab University and Lahore College for Women University on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Seminars on the "Crime Stopper Service" were meticulously organized at the Department of Criminology at Punjab University and Lahore College for Women University on Thursday.

The Chief Law and Procurement Officer of PSCA, Zafar Javed Malik, and Deputy Executive Officer, Areeba Butt, actively participated in these sessions.

The focus of the seminars, specifically tailored for women, is to educate attendees about the confidential reporting of harassment and other crimes through the dedicated "Crime Stoppers" numbers. The representatives of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority delivered comprehensive briefings on the services provided.

Participants were enlightened about the "Crime Stopper" numbers and the Women's Safety App.

Chief Law and Procurement Officer Zafar Javed Malik emphasized the integration of artificial intelligence by the Punjab Police to combat criminal activities. The designated Crime Stoppers helpline, 033SAFECITY (03372332489), is reiterated as a confidential means for reporting civil crimes, ensuring the anonymity of the informants. He also referred the option to submit confidential information by photo or video evidence through the Safe City website, www.psca.gop.pk.

Deputy Executive Officer Ariba Butt, during her briefing, said that the incorporation of new features in the Women Safety App aims to provide enhanced safety and support for women. Encouraging women to install the app, she emphasized its role in facilitating timely assistance and delivering accurate information.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Criminals Women LCWU

Recent Stories

Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activ ..

Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU

1 second ago
 Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with ..

Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help

2 seconds ago
 SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of mis ..

SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct

5 seconds ago
 CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil ..

CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh

3 minutes ago
 Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

3 minutes ago
 BBISE determined to end copying culture from Baloc ..

BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar

3 minutes ago
House job training starts in CMC hospital

House job training starts in CMC hospital

3 minutes ago
 CM directs measures to control prices during Ramad ..

CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan

3 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 bil ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..

12 minutes ago
 Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Rankin ..

Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament

12 minutes ago
 KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflo ..

KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival

12 minutes ago
 RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing ..

RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing schemes

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan