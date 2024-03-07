PSCA Raises Awareness Of “Crime Stopper Service” Through Seminars
Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Seminars on the "Crime Stopper Service" were meticulously organized at the Department of Criminology at Punjab University and Lahore College for Women University on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Seminars on the "Crime Stopper Service" were meticulously organized at the Department of Criminology at Punjab University and Lahore College for Women University on Thursday.
The Chief Law and Procurement Officer of PSCA, Zafar Javed Malik, and Deputy Executive Officer, Areeba Butt, actively participated in these sessions.
The focus of the seminars, specifically tailored for women, is to educate attendees about the confidential reporting of harassment and other crimes through the dedicated "Crime Stoppers" numbers. The representatives of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority delivered comprehensive briefings on the services provided.
Participants were enlightened about the "Crime Stopper" numbers and the Women's Safety App.
Chief Law and Procurement Officer Zafar Javed Malik emphasized the integration of artificial intelligence by the Punjab Police to combat criminal activities. The designated Crime Stoppers helpline, 033SAFECITY (03372332489), is reiterated as a confidential means for reporting civil crimes, ensuring the anonymity of the informants. He also referred the option to submit confidential information by photo or video evidence through the Safe City website, www.psca.gop.pk.
Deputy Executive Officer Ariba Butt, during her briefing, said that the incorporation of new features in the Women Safety App aims to provide enhanced safety and support for women. Encouraging women to install the app, she emphasized its role in facilitating timely assistance and delivering accurate information.
Recent Stories
Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU
Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help
SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar
House job training starts in CMC hospital
CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..
Top seed Aqeel Khan on high fly in National Ranking Tennis Tournament
KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival
RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing schemes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU1 second ago
-
Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help2 seconds ago
-
SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct5 seconds ago
-
CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh3 minutes ago
-
Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes3 minutes ago
-
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar3 minutes ago
-
House job training starts in CMC hospital3 minutes ago
-
CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan3 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package for poor people12 minutes ago
-
KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi inaugurates Sunflower Festival12 minutes ago
-
RDA issues show cause notices to 4 illegal housing schemes28 minutes ago
-
DC lauds central jail Mirpurkhas reform initiatives28 minutes ago