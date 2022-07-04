PSCA received 2,887,106 calls during June

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) received 2,887,106 calls pertaining to various matters at emergency helpline 15 from Punjab including provincial capital for the month of June, 2022.

According to the PSCA, out of the total calls received at emergency helpline, 1,758,306 calls were considered irrelevant and 194,917 calls with genuine concerns, and the dispatch control centre generated cases for further action. About 39,101 of the calls received sought information and consultancy and 8,338 calls for traffic management and city traffic police help.

The PSCA 'Lost & found centre' also set its mark high this month and recovered 73 motorcycles, three rickshaws, and two cars through it.

The PSCA spokesperson said that PSCA was determined to extend its services and cooperation to law-enforcement agencies and all others in need, whenever required.

Citizens were requested to contact the 15 helpline in case of any emergency or to report illegal activity in the city, he added.