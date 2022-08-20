PSCA receives silver button on completing 100,000 subscribers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has achieved an important milestone on digital media by receiving silver play button from YouTube for reaching 100,000 subscribers.

On this occasion, Director Public Relations Tauseef Sabih Gondal presented the silver button to PSCA Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan.

kamram Khan said that the PSCA was highlighting a positive image of the police on social media, adding that the media team of the authority was also helping the public through its awareness campaigns.

The team was thankful for encouragement and positive response from social media users, hesaid. The PSCA would continue its efforts for police image building and public awarenesscampaigns, he added.