PSCA releases documentary on Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) has released a compelling documentary film to commemorate Independence Day. The film narrates the story of Pakistan's independence, vividly depicting the events and circumstances surrounding the historic migration from India and the heartbreaking separation of loved ones.

According to a spokesperson for the Safe City Authority on Wednesday, the documentary aims to instill a deep understanding of the significance of freedom among the younger generation. "This film is not just a reflection of our past but a reminder of the sacrifices that were made for the freedom we enjoy today," the spokesperson stated.

To mark the occasion, a special ceremony was held at the Safe City headquarters, where participants gathered to celebrate Independence Day. During the event, prayers were offered for the security, prosperity, and future of the nation, with a particular focus on the eradication of terrorism.

The participants mentioned on the occasion that the guiding principles of faith, unity, and discipline continue to serve as beacons on Pakistan's journey towards becoming a great nation. The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to uphold these principles as the country moves forward.