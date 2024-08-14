Open Menu

PSCA Releases Documentary On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PSCA releases documentary on Independence Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) has released a compelling documentary film to commemorate Independence Day. The film narrates the story of Pakistan's independence, vividly depicting the events and circumstances surrounding the historic migration from India and the heartbreaking separation of loved ones.

According to a spokesperson for the Safe City Authority on Wednesday, the documentary aims to instill a deep understanding of the significance of freedom among the younger generation. "This film is not just a reflection of our past but a reminder of the sacrifices that were made for the freedom we enjoy today," the spokesperson stated.

To mark the occasion, a special ceremony was held at the Safe City headquarters, where participants gathered to celebrate Independence Day. During the event, prayers were offered for the security, prosperity, and future of the nation, with a particular focus on the eradication of terrorism.

The participants mentioned on the occasion that the guiding principles of faith, unity, and discipline continue to serve as beacons on Pakistan's journey towards becoming a great nation. The ceremony concluded with a renewed commitment to uphold these principles as the country moves forward.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Film And Movies Punjab Independence Event From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

10 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

10 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

10 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

10 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

10 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

10 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

10 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

10 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

10 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

10 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

10 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan