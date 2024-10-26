PSCA releases new advertisement for officers recruitment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has issued a new recruitment advertisement for safe cities projects across Punjab, including Lahore.

As many as 166 new police communication officers will be recruited for Lahore Safe City Centre, while 30 Police Communication Officers will be recruited for Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi.

Sources in the PSCA told APP that 519 Police Communication Officers will be recruited in Lahore and across the province. Applications for recruitment will be received by November 8, after the test and interview, in which 519 selected candidates will be recruited.