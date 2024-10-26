Open Menu

PSCA Releases New Advertisement For Officers Recruitment

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 06:50 PM

PSCA releases new advertisement for officers recruitment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has issued a new recruitment advertisement for safe cities projects across Punjab, including Lahore.

As many as 166 new police communication officers will be recruited for Lahore Safe City Centre, while 30 Police Communication Officers will be recruited for Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi.

Sources in the PSCA told APP that 519 Police Communication Officers will be recruited in Lahore and across the province. Applications for recruitment will be received by November 8, after the test and interview, in which 519 selected candidates will be recruited.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Police Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala November

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

58 minutes ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

7 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

10 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

19 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

19 hours ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

19 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

19 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan