PSCA releases statistics of calls received on 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab including Lahore for the month of June 2023, here on Wednesday.

As per details, the 15 Emergency Helpline received 2,865,198 calls, out of which 1,748,278 calls were considered irrelevant and 229,426 calls with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Center generated cases for further action.

As many as 47,258 of the calls received sought information, consultancy, and 10,577 calls for traffic management & city traffic police help.

The PSCA Lost and Found center also recovered 83 motorbikes, five vehicles and 8 person this month.

The SP Raza Tanveer said, PSCA is determined to extend its services and cooperation with LEAs, and all others in need, whenever required. Citizens are requested to contact the 15 helpline in case of any emergency.