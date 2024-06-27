Open Menu

PSCA Releases Statistics Of First Ever Virtual Women Police Station

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM

PSCA releases statistics of first ever virtual women police station

In the past two months, over 31,000 complaints from women across Punjab, including Lahore, were received by the Virtual Women Police Station. Out of these complaints, 20,808 have been resolved either through mutual reconciliation or other means

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) In the past two months, over 31,000 complaints from women across Punjab, including Lahore, were received by the Virtual Women Police Station. Out of these complaints, 20,808 have been resolved either through mutual reconciliation or other means.

The spokesperson for Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) highlighted that women can confidentially and trustfully resolve their issues without disclosing their personal information such as name and address. In addition to ongoing investigations in 4,085 cases with an emphasis on resolving 4,063 cases promptly; FIRs were filed in 2,052 cases based on women's complaints.

These included domestic disputes, child abuse, harassment, sexual assault on women and other serious offenses. The Virtual Women Police Station is providing daily guidance to women at all stages - from FIR registration to investigation and trial. Support is accessible through the 15 helpline; Women's Safety App live chat feature or video call feature. This initiative aims to extend support to women in need while ensuring that their privacy and security are maintained throughout the process.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Police Station Women FIR All From

Recent Stories

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

2 hours ago
 Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

3 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

3 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

3 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

3 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

3 hours ago
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 8 ..

Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..

3 hours ago
 SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day

3 hours ago
 Members of the National Assembly from various con ..

Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..

4 hours ago
 Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equalit ..

Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..

4 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of ..

Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries

4 hours ago
 BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco- ..

BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan