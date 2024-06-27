PSCA Releases Statistics Of First Ever Virtual Women Police Station
Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2024 | 10:24 PM
In the past two months, over 31,000 complaints from women across Punjab, including Lahore, were received by the Virtual Women Police Station. Out of these complaints, 20,808 have been resolved either through mutual reconciliation or other means
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) In the past two months, over 31,000 complaints from women across Punjab, including Lahore, were received by the Virtual Women Police Station. Out of these complaints, 20,808 have been resolved either through mutual reconciliation or other means.
The spokesperson for Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) highlighted that women can confidentially and trustfully resolve their issues without disclosing their personal information such as name and address. In addition to ongoing investigations in 4,085 cases with an emphasis on resolving 4,063 cases promptly; FIRs were filed in 2,052 cases based on women's complaints.
These included domestic disputes, child abuse, harassment, sexual assault on women and other serious offenses. The Virtual Women Police Station is providing daily guidance to women at all stages - from FIR registration to investigation and trial. Support is accessible through the 15 helpline; Women's Safety App live chat feature or video call feature. This initiative aims to extend support to women in need while ensuring that their privacy and security are maintained throughout the process.
Recent Stories
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister ..
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting of Council of Libraries
BSP supports GB’s local communities through eco-tourism, sustainable managemen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor directs for establishing of universities' campuses in Attock2 hours ago
-
Governor urges International sectors to play role for development of refugees2 hours ago
-
Maryam Nawaz introduces new governance model for rural areas: Uzma2 hours ago
-
Govt taking serious steps to encourage domestic, foreign investment in country: Governor2 hours ago
-
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents3 hours ago
-
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif3 hours ago
-
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 283 hours ago
-
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in marriage case3 hours ago
-
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chairman3 hours ago
-
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day3 hours ago
-
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on Prime Minister Muha ..4 hours ago
-
Legal reforms essential to ensure justice, equality for women: Federal Minister for Law and Justice ..4 hours ago