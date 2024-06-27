PSCA releases statistics of first ever virtual women police station

In the past two months, over 31,000 complaints from women across Punjab, including Lahore, were received by the Virtual Women Police Station. Out of these complaints, 20,808 have been resolved either through mutual reconciliation or other means

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) In the past two months, over 31,000 complaints from women across Punjab, including Lahore, were received by the Virtual Women Police Station. Out of these complaints, 20,808 have been resolved either through mutual reconciliation or other means.

The spokesperson for Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) highlighted that women can confidentially and trustfully resolve their issues without disclosing their personal information such as name and address. In addition to ongoing investigations in 4,085 cases with an emphasis on resolving 4,063 cases promptly; FIRs were filed in 2,052 cases based on women's complaints.

These included domestic disputes, child abuse, harassment, sexual assault on women and other serious offenses. The Virtual Women Police Station is providing daily guidance to women at all stages - from FIR registration to investigation and trial. Support is accessible through the 15 helpline; Women's Safety App live chat feature or video call feature. This initiative aims to extend support to women in need while ensuring that their privacy and security are maintained throughout the process.