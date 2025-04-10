Open Menu

PSCA Rescues Woman, Arrests Two Family Members For Domestic Assault

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority's (PSCA) Virtual Women Police Station has swiftly responded to a case of domestic violence, resulting in the arrest of two individuals accused of assaulting a woman

According to reports, the woman, residing in Multan, made a distress call to the 15 Emergency Helpline, detailing how her husband and brother-in-law had subjected her to severe verbal abuse and physical violence over a minor domestic dispute. Acting on the call, the Virtual Women Police Station (VWPS) immediately coordinated with the local police, which promptly arrived at the scene to ensure the woman’s safety.

Both the husband and brother-in-law were arrested, and a case was registered based on the woman’s complaint.

The initial investigation corroborated her account, with evidence confirming verbal abuse by the husband and physical assault by the brother-in-law.

A spokesperson for the PSCA highlighted that over 350,000 women have benefited from the services provided by the VWPS. The platform ensures rapid follow-up on complaints, offering women a direct line to protection and legal support.

Women facing domestic violence, harassment, blackmail, or any threat can call the 15 Helpline and press 2 to reach the Virtual Women Police Station for immediate assistance.

