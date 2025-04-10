PSCA Rescues Woman, Arrests Two Family Members For Domestic Assault
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 11:52 PM
The Punjab Safe Cities Authority's (PSCA) Virtual Women Police Station has swiftly responded to a case of domestic violence, resulting in the arrest of two individuals accused of assaulting a woman
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority's (PSCA) Virtual Women Police Station has swiftly responded to a case of domestic violence, resulting in the arrest of two individuals accused of assaulting a woman.
According to reports, the woman, residing in Multan, made a distress call to the 15 Emergency Helpline, detailing how her husband and brother-in-law had subjected her to severe verbal abuse and physical violence over a minor domestic dispute. Acting on the call, the Virtual Women Police Station (VWPS) immediately coordinated with the local police, which promptly arrived at the scene to ensure the woman’s safety.
Both the husband and brother-in-law were arrested, and a case was registered based on the woman’s complaint.
The initial investigation corroborated her account, with evidence confirming verbal abuse by the husband and physical assault by the brother-in-law.
A spokesperson for the PSCA highlighted that over 350,000 women have benefited from the services provided by the VWPS. The platform ensures rapid follow-up on complaints, offering women a direct line to protection and legal support.
Women facing domestic violence, harassment, blackmail, or any threat can call the 15 Helpline and press 2 to reach the Virtual Women Police Station for immediate assistance.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held25 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices35 minutes ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan35 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal35 minutes ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties45 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus55 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 202555 minutes ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight1 hour ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package1 hour ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik2 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP2 hours ago