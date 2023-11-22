Open Menu

PSCA Reunites 2 Kids With Parents

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) In a swift response to emergency calls, the One-Five [15] centre of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) successfully reunited two children with their parents.

According to a spokesman for the authority, five-year-old Asad and four-year-old Noor Fatima lost their way to home.

Emergency calls about missing of children were received at Kot Lakhpat and Civil Lines police stations through 15 emergency helpline.

The Safe City Lost and Found Centre played its role in comparing and verifying the information provided in these calls. Upon confirming the matching details, the children were safely handed over to their parents with the assistance of the police.

