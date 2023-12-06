PSCA reunites 3 missing girls with parents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Punjab Safe City Authority Lost and Found Centre handed over three missing

girls to their families here on Wednesday.

According to Authority's spokesman, 10-year-old Merib, 4-year-old Horain and

3-year-old Raana belonging to Faisalabad, Millat Town, and Sialkot Sambiryal

had gone missing on their way to homes.

Safe City Emergency-15 received calls from their parents and traced the girls.

The staff of Punjab Safe City Authority reunited the girls with their families after

verification.

The spokesman further said the Safe City Lost and Found Centre had so far

reunited more than 5,000 people with their families.