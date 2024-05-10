PSCA reunites elderly person with family

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has reunited a mentally challenged elderly person with his family.

According to details, an 80-year-old man of Johar Town lost his way home. The Safe Cities received information about the lost elderly through the Lost and Found Centre.

A daughter of the elderly informed the Lost and Found Centre about her father's disappearance. A team, after cross-checking both pieces of information, reunited the elderly with the family.

After verification, Johar Town police handed over the elderly to the family. According to a spokesperson, the PSCA has so far reunited more than 5,000 lost individuals with their families.