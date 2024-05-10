PSCA Reunites Elderly Person With Family
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has reunited a mentally challenged elderly person with his family.
According to details, an 80-year-old man of Johar Town lost his way home. The Safe Cities received information about the lost elderly through the Lost and Found Centre.
A daughter of the elderly informed the Lost and Found Centre about her father's disappearance. A team, after cross-checking both pieces of information, reunited the elderly with the family.
After verification, Johar Town police handed over the elderly to the family. According to a spokesperson, the PSCA has so far reunited more than 5,000 lost individuals with their families.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor vows to perform constitutional role for solution of peoples’ problems6 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 700-litre spurious juice, 107-kg expired flavours6 minutes ago
-
Prof Khalid Gondal elected convener of PHC committee6 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh16 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman inspects ongoing development projects26 minutes ago
-
Hatchlings released into river Indus to save endangered fish, enrich diversified aqua culture26 minutes ago
-
Province’s development link with maintenance of law & order: KP Governor26 minutes ago
-
PESCO Chief calls on KP Governor36 minutes ago
-
Strict action to take against profiteers: AC Sukkur36 minutes ago
-
IBGE hosts sports festival 202436 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns killing of labourers in Gwadar36 minutes ago
-
Mirpur hit by unexpected thunder, hailstorm46 minutes ago