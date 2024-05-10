Open Menu

PSCA Reunites Elderly Person With Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 05:40 PM

PSCA reunites elderly person with family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has reunited a mentally challenged elderly person with his family.

According to details, an 80-year-old man of Johar Town lost his way home. The Safe Cities received information about the lost elderly through the Lost and Found Centre.

A daughter of the elderly informed the Lost and Found Centre about her father's disappearance. A team, after cross-checking both pieces of information, reunited the elderly with the family.

After verification, Johar Town police handed over the elderly to the family. According to a spokesperson, the PSCA has so far reunited more than 5,000 lost individuals with their families.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Man Family

Recent Stories

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make ..

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..

59 minutes ago
 SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

4 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

4 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

9 hours ago
 London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

18 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

18 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

18 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

18 hours ago
 Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan