Open Menu

PSCA Reunites Lost Child With Her Parents

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 07:00 PM

PSCA reunites lost child with her parents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) reunited a lost child with her parents through social media.

According to details, a citizen called the emergency 15 helpline to report a found child. The caller said that some drug addicts were trying to take the child with them, claiming she was their sister. The citizens prevented the addicts from taking the child. The Virtual Center for Child Safety immediately dispatched the police to the scene. Upon arrival, the police took the child into protective custody and provided her with medical assistance for her injuries.

The Safe City team posted a search notice for the child’s guardians on social media. The guardians saw the post and contacted the authorities. The Safe Cities spokesperson stated that the Virtual Child Safety Center checked the records and handed the child over to her guardians.

In any child-related emergency, one can dial 15, press 3, and connect with the Virtual Child Safety Center.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Social Media Post From

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

2 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

2 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

4 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

4 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

5 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

5 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

6 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

6 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan