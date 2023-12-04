Open Menu

PSCA Reunites Mentally Disordered Woman With Son

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PSCA reunites mentally disordered woman with son

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) on Monday reunited missing mentally disordered

elderly woman with her son through "Mera Pyaara App".

According to a spokesman for the authority, Bilqis Bibi disappeared and her son Arsalan

called at the emergency number 15 to report his mother's missing.

The Safe City Lost and Found Centre, taking swift action, Factory Area police had

reunited Bilqis Bibi with her son.

The Safe City Lost and Found Centre, through initiatives, has reunited over 5,000 missing

people with their families.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Women

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

2 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

2 hours ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

5 hours ago
Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

5 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan