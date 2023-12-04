PSCA reunites mentally disordered woman with son

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) on Monday reunited missing mentally disordered

elderly woman with her son through "Mera Pyaara App".

According to a spokesman for the authority, Bilqis Bibi disappeared and her son Arsalan

called at the emergency number 15 to report his mother's missing.

The Safe City Lost and Found Centre, taking swift action, Factory Area police had

reunited Bilqis Bibi with her son.

The Safe City Lost and Found Centre, through initiatives, has reunited over 5,000 missing

people with their families.