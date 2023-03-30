PSCA reunites missing boy with mother

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Lost and Found Centre of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) reunited a eight-year-old child suffering from Autism with his mother here on Thursday.

According to a spokesman for the PSCA, Luqman had been missing from Kahna and her mother informed the 15 Helpline.

The PSCA centre reviewed complaints and handed over the boy to his mother with the help of Dolphin Force and Kahna Police station.

The PSCA Lost and Found centre so far contributed to finding 439 missing peopleand recovered 7,252 motorcycles, 134 cars, and 167 rickshaws which were handed overto owners.