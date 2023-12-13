PSCA reunites missing child with family

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) reunited a child with his family, and returned 15 stolen motorbikes to their owners, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) reunited a child with his family, and returned 15 stolen motorbikes to their owners, here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesman, the Lost and Found Centre of the PSCA found a child, who had lost his way home, and reunited him with his mother. The centre located and handed over 15 stolen motorbikes to their owners within two days.

The Safe Cities Authority had received emergency calls on 15 about thefts, missing persons, and abandoned motorcycles. The details of the motorbikes were checked in the Safe City Lost and Found Centre data. After comparing the details, the original owners were identified.

The PSCA spokesman said the managing director praised the excellent performance of the police communication officer and honoured him with a certificate and cash reward.