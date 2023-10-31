PSCA reunites missing child with parents

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA), through the Lahore police, has successfully reunited a missing child with his parents

According to a spokesman of the authority, a call about the disappearance of 7-year-old Usman from the Green Town area was received on the emergency helpline 15.

Another report of a child matching the description was also received on the emergency helpline.

The Safe City Lost & Found Center compared both calls and confirmed the child's identity. As the information from both calls matched, the child was handed over to the parents through the Green Town police.

Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the Lost & Found Center has successfully reunited hundreds of children with their families. Citizens are encouraged to report any missing persons promptly to the emergency helpline 15.