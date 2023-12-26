PSCA reunites missing child with parents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) on Tuesday reunited a missing child with his parents.

According to a spokesperson for the authority, a five-year-old child had lost his way home

from the area of Shafiqabad police station. The parents filed a report at the Shafiqabad police

station.

The investigation officer visited Safe City with the parents and checked details of the missing

children available in the " Mera Payra App" and Safe City's Lost and Found Centre got the

details of the missing child from the Lower Mall police station.

The Lower Mall police station had handed over the found child to the Child Protection Bureau.

The investigation officer obtained the child through the magistrate from the Child Protection Bureau.

The spokesperson said after verification, the police handed over the child to the parents.

Safe City's Lost and Found Centre has so far reunited more than 5,000 children with

their families. Citizens should immediately inform 15 in case of any missing incident.