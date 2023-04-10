Close
PSCA Reunites Missing Girl With Her Family

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2023 | 03:50 PM

PSCA reunites missing girl with her family

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :Lost and Found Center of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) reunited a 5-year-old girl with her family here on Monday.

PSCA spokesman said that Sadia had gone missing from the area of Ichhra and her father reported the matter through 15 Helpline.

On the other hand, the Lost and Found Centre received a call about the presence of girl on 15.

The Authority's Lost & Found Centre found the girl and handed her over to family with the help of police station concerned.

Meanwhile, the PSCA Lost and Found Centre contributed to finding 440 missing people so far.

SP Raza Tanveer said that Safe City Lost and Found Centre wascontinuing its efforts to find missing people. Citizens should reportabout missing people immediately at the 15 helpline.

