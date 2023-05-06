PSCA rewards 95 outstanding performers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has rewarded its champion performers, who bossed their domains, with certificates of appreciation and cash prizes in an on-desk quick convocation ceremony conducted at the IC3 floor.

Operation Commander SP Asim Jasra along with DSPs graced the occasion and acknowledged the services of 95 outstanding officers comprising Police Communication Officers (PCOs) deployed in various sections.

SP Asim Jasra and Chief Technology Officer Tariq Malik distributed certificates and cash prizes among 95 promising PCOs, from IC3 sections such as operations and monitoring center, video control center, media monitoring center, emergency control center, dispatch control center, lost & found center, PUCAR15 and Electronic Data Analysis Center.

While addressing the PSCA workforce, SP Asim Jasra said that the purpose of marking the best performers every month was to encourage all the aspirants to give-in their full potential. "Positive competition is healthier for any organization. Rewards are not a substitute for performance but are intended to motivate officers", he maintained.