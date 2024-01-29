PSCA rewards its champion performers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) rewarded its champion performers, who bossed their domains, with certificates of appreciation in an on-desk quick convocation ceremony conducted at the IC3 floor.

Operation Commander SP Muhammad Shafiq along with DSPs graced the occasion and acknowledged the services of 30 Outstanding Officers comprising Police Communication Officers deployed in various sections of the Center.

SP Muhammad Shafiq and DSPs distributed certificates among 30 promising officers, from IC3 sections such as Operations and Monitoring Center, Video Control Center, Emergency Control Center, Dispatch Control Center, Lost & Found Center, PUCAR15, and Electronic Data Analysis Center.

While addressing the PSCA workforce, SP Shafiq said that the purpose of marking the best performers every month is to encourage all aspirants to give their full potential. “Positive competition is healthier for any organization. Rewards are not a substitute for performance but are intended to motivate officers," he added.