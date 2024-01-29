PSCA Rewards Its Champion Performers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 11:39 PM
Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) rewarded its champion performers, who bossed their domains, with certificates of appreciation in an on-desk quick convocation ceremony conducted at the IC3 floor
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) rewarded its champion performers, who bossed their domains, with certificates of appreciation in an on-desk quick convocation ceremony conducted at the IC3 floor.
Operation Commander SP Muhammad Shafiq along with DSPs graced the occasion and acknowledged the services of 30 Outstanding Officers comprising Police Communication Officers deployed in various sections of the Center.
SP Muhammad Shafiq and DSPs distributed certificates among 30 promising officers, from IC3 sections such as Operations and Monitoring Center, Video Control Center, Emergency Control Center, Dispatch Control Center, Lost & Found Center, PUCAR15, and Electronic Data Analysis Center.
While addressing the PSCA workforce, SP Shafiq said that the purpose of marking the best performers every month is to encourage all aspirants to give their full potential. “Positive competition is healthier for any organization. Rewards are not a substitute for performance but are intended to motivate officers," he added.
Recent Stories
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal
Jordan score twice in injury time to surge into Asian Cup quarters
Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish
Gambian festival revitalises tradition of initiatory rite
Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO
NEC directs priority financial allocations for merged, backward districts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Thief gang busted, three held6 seconds ago
-
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Sudan3 minutes ago
-
CCI approves amendments in petroleum policy to encourage oil, gas exploration3 minutes ago
-
PPP's 10-point manifesto to pull country out of economic crisis: Bilawal3 minutes ago
-
PPP introduces manifesto, featuring a 10-point 'Awami, Muashi Muahida: Bilawal3 minutes ago
-
Two inter-district drug dealers arrested with 41kg Hashish9 minutes ago
-
Terrorist Naikman Ullah killed in N Waziristan IBO9 minutes ago
-
NEC directs priority financial allocations for merged, backward districts2 minutes ago
-
Muhibullah taking part in election on spirit of public service2 minutes ago
-
Alvi urges public-private sectors' collaboration in jobs creation for special persons2 minutes ago
-
BoD of OIC's Ombudsman Institutions held in Pakistan12 minutes ago
-
IGP meets delegation of private welfare organization2 minutes ago