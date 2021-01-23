PSCA seizes 74 E-challan defaulter rickshaw

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) seized 74 E-challan defaulter rickshaw here on Saturday.

As per details, a blacklisted e-challan defaulter rickshaw was captured by the PSCA cameras during surveillance near the GOR2 Mozang area, which was later impounded by the traffic police.

The total amount payable for all challans was Rs 14,800.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the rickshaw would be released after payment of all e-challans.