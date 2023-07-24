Open Menu

PSCA To Monitor Muharram Processions With 1200 Cameras

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 24, 2023 | 07:26 PM

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has deployed 1200 closed-circuit television (CCTV) and portable cameras to monitor main five mourning processions in the metropolis

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, the PSCA deployed these surveillance cameras to monitor the procession, an official told APP on Monday.

The PSCA will monitor the security operations of processions, Imambargahs, and gatherings throughout the city, he added.

More than 650 cameras will provide 24-hour coverage of processions and Muharram gatherings.

Also, 478 cameras have been installed at the main monitoring room of PSCA. Police communication officers and technical teams are on duty 24 hours a day at the Safe City Headquarters, he added.

Routes of the processions will also be monitored through the Safe City's camera-mounted vehicles and through control room. Representatives of law-enforcement agencies will also be on duty at the Safe City Centre. In case of any emergency, citizens are advised to report at 15 police emergency helpline.

