PSCA To Monitor Smoky Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PSCA to monitor smoky vehicles

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) In a continued effort to tackle growing pollution caused by smoke-emitting vehicles, the Punjab Transport Department has geared up its operations .

In this regard, the Punjab government has assigned the responsibility of monitoring smoke-emitting vehicles to the Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA). With this new measure, any vehicle emitting excessive smoke will now be detected through the cameras installed by the authority, making it difficult for such vehicles to escape scrutiny.

In a statement, Secretary Transport Ahmad Javed Qazi informed the public that strict legal action was being taken against vehicles emitting harmful smoke. He further urged vehicle owners and drivers to ensure their vehicles were in good condition to avoid any legal complications. "To avoid any inconvenience, vehicle owners should repair their vehicles promptly, as any vehicle found to be polluting the environment will be held accountable under the law," he stated.

Special attention was being given to buses and trucks, as they were the Primary culprits in air pollution. Teams from the Transport and Mass Transit Authority were working tirelessly, carrying out round-the-clock checks in the field, he said. The goal of this initiative was to reduce air pollution and improve the overall environmental quality in the province by holding accountable those responsible for contributing to it, he added.

The transport department was striving to combat environmental degradation and ensure cleaner air for the residents of Punjab. The government is hopeful that with these efforts, the air quality will significantly improve, contributing to a healthier and more sustainable environment.

