PSCA To Provide Technical Support To Revamp ISC Project

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamabad Safe City (ISC) Project Director General (DG) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Saleem Tuesday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here and was assured that the PSCA would provide all technical support to the ISC to establish it on strong footing.

Chief Operating Officer PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the visiting official about the scopes and domains of IC3, commending the integrated efficacy of intelligent traffic management system, e-ticketing, and crime control through geo-strategic advanced cam-surveillance modalities in place.

The DG ISC was impressed by the project's profoundness of purpose and design incorporating advanced technologies and latest gadgets as he expressed his thoughts that Punjab Safe Cities Authority was working as a role model for us.

He also showed interest in getting the PSCA's technical and specialized support for Islamabad Safe City project.

The chief operating officer promised that the PSCA would extend maximum professional support in the development and smooth operationalisation of the Islamabad Safe City Project.

He assured that the PSCA would provide technical support to revamp the Islamabad Safe City project.

