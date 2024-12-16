'PSCA Working With Institutions To Eliminate Terror'
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A spokesperson said on Monday that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is working with all institutions to eradicate terrorism.
In a message on the 10th anniversary of the APS tragedy, the Safe Cities spokesperson said, "We have not forgotten the APS tragedy that took place on December 16, 2014.
It has been 10 years since the APS tragedy, but the wounds are still fresh."
The spokesperson said that the Pakistan Army has always fought for the security of the country with bravery and courage. The foundation of the Safe City projects was also laid under the National Action Plan. Safe City is making every possible effort to maintain peace and order in the country, he added.
