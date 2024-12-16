Open Menu

'PSCA Working With Institutions To Eliminate Terror'

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM

'PSCA working with institutions to eliminate terror'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A spokesperson said on Monday that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is working with all institutions to eradicate terrorism.

In a message on the 10th anniversary of the APS tragedy, the Safe Cities spokesperson said, "We have not forgotten the APS tragedy that took place on December 16, 2014.

It has been 10 years since the APS tragedy, but the wounds are still fresh."

The spokesperson said that the Pakistan Army has always fought for the security of the country with bravery and courage. The foundation of the Safe City projects was also laid under the National Action Plan. Safe City is making every possible effort to maintain peace and order in the country, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Punjab December All

Recent Stories

flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Duba ..

Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched

20 minutes ago
 MoHRE launches competitively priced health insuran ..

MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..

20 minutes ago
 Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights ..

Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan

22 minutes ago
 IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to ..

IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers

34 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day

35 minutes ago
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agr ..

ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director G ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA

46 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day

46 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community De ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai

46 minutes ago
 Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations betwee ..

Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structu ..

Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan