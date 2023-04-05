Close
PSCA,Dolphin Squad Team Up To Detain Beggars

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

PSCA,Dolphin squad team up to detain beggars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :In a joint operation, the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and the Dolphin Squad have teamed up to combat the growing issue of professional beggars in the city.

According to a spokesman for the PSCA, the operation had already yielded positive results, with several professional beggars being apprehended by the police and shifted to shelter homes. With the help of Safe Cities cameras, the PSCA and Dolphin Squad are working together to identify areas where professional beggars are known to operate.

In this regard, the Safe Cities released a video of the operation against professional beggars.

SP Safe Cities Ayesha Butt supervised the operation against the beggars and issued instructions to the anti-beggary squad. Beggars were detained from Akbar Chowk, Pindi Stop and Model Town Link Road, the SP said and added that identification of professional beggars would continue with the Safe Cities cameras, and action would be taken against them.

On the directions of the IGP Punjab, the crackdown on beggars would continue by the PSCA, Lahore Police, Dolphin Force, and the Traffic Police.

