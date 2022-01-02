UrduPoint.com

PSCA's 15 Emergency Helpline Received 43,855,280 Calls In 2021

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PSCA's 15 emergency helpline received 43,855,280 calls in 2021

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) helped in the recovery of 134 lost people, 2377 motorbikes, 41 cars and 45 auto-rickshaws in the province during the last year 2021.

According to PSCA spokesman, 15 Emergency Helpline received 43,855,280 calls, out of which 27,587,925 were considered hoax/irrelevant calls and 4,325,938 calls were genuine.

People through 1,411,872 calls sought information and consultancy while 116,160 calls were for traffic management and city traffic police help.

Electronic data analysis centre provided 5561 audio & video electronic evidence to police investigation officers.

The Authority's operations monitoring center state of the art CCTV surveillance operations through the geo-strategic grid of cameras within the metropolis and reported 57,079 suspected observations to the Lahore police.

The media monitoring center (MMC) reported 4254 social media pages to law enforcement agencies (LEAs).

Moreover, MMC, PSCA WebTV, and Radio Safe city 88.6 continued their campaign regarding road safety, E-Challan, efficient use of 15 emergency helpline, and otherissues on official social media pages, radio, and web tv. PSCA introduced 8815SMS System to E-Challan defaulters during the same period.

